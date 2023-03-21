U.S. Air Force Capt. Lindsay Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies during the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 25, 2023. The A-10 Demo Team showcases the aircraft's capabilites to recruit, retain and inspire the future generation of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2023 12:37
|Photo ID:
|7701031
|VIRIN:
|230325-F-PV484-1083
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show, March 25 [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT