    Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show, March 25 [Image 10 of 22]

    Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show, March 25

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2014

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform their demonstration during the 2023 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 25, 2023. The Thunderbirds pilots demonstrate the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, a multi-role fighter jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2014
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 12:37
    Photo ID: 7701019
    VIRIN: 140521-F-PV484-1261
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show, March 25 [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flyover
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    air power
    DMAFB
    Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show

