The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels perform aerobatic maneuvers for spectators at the 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 25, 2023. The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Thomspon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.26.2023 10:06 Photo ID: 7700963 VIRIN: 230325-F-WW236-1109 Resolution: 4935x7403 Size: 2.29 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt James Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.