Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show [Image 4 of 6]

    Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels perform aerial maneuvers during the 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 25, 2023. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels mission is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and United States Marine Corps by putting on flight demonstrations and community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 10:06
    Photo ID: 7700962
    VIRIN: 230325-F-VY794-438
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.63 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Staci Kasischke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Airshow
    Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Airshow
    Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show
    Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show
    Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show
    Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2023 Defenders of Liberty Airshow
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Demo Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT