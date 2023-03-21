Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels perform aerial maneuvers during the 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 25, 2023. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels mission is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and United States Marine Corps by putting on flight demonstrations and community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke)

