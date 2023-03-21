Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show

The Red Bull Air Force team performs during the National Anthem at the 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 25, 2023. Red Bull’s mission is to push the limits of human flight and rethink what is possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)
