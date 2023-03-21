Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show [Image 3 of 6]

    Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Red Bull Air Force team performs during the National Anthem at the 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 25, 2023. Red Bull’s mission is to push the limits of human flight and rethink what is possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)

