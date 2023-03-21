The AeroShell Team performs aerial maneuvers at the 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 25, 2023. The North American AT-6 ‘Texan” was originally designed as a basic trainer for the United States Army Air Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2023 10:06
|Photo ID:
|7700960
|VIRIN:
|230325-F-NI018-3388
|Resolution:
|3024x2016
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Airshow [Image 6 of 6], by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
