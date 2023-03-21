Barksdale hosts 2023 Defenders of Liberty Airshow

The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo team performs aerial maneuvers to a crowd on Barksdale’s flightline at the 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 25, 2023. The F-22 is a fifth-generation fighter aircraft with stealth technology, the ability to fly at supersonic speeds without afterburners and many other capabilities that makes it one of the most dominant and advanced air fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2023 10:05
|Photo ID:
|7700959
|VIRIN:
|230325-F-NI018-4001
|Resolution:
|1631x1260
|Size:
|84.24 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|3
