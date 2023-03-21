Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Transfer of Authority Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    Transfer of Authority Ceremony

    ROMANIA

    03.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to the 526th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE” and the 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team “BASTOGNE”, held a Transfer of Authority ceremony on March 26, 2023, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. 526th BSB cased their battalion colors and 426th BSB uncased their battalion colors, symbolizing the official transfer of authority. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE” Public Affairs.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 09:51
    Photo ID: 7700958
    VIRIN: 230326-A-GG328-614
    Resolution: 6086x3187
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transfer of Authority Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Transfer of Authority Ceremony
    Transfer of Authority Ceremony
    Transfer of Authority Ceremony
    Transfer of Authority Ceremony
    Transfer of Authority Ceremony
    Transfer of Authority Ceremony
    Transfer of Authority Ceremony
    Transfer of Authority Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT