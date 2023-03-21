Soldiers assigned to the 526th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE” and the 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team “BASTOGNE”, held a Transfer of Authority ceremony on March 26, 2023, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. 526th BSB cased their battalion colors and 426th BSB uncased their battalion colors, symbolizing the official transfer of authority. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE” Public Affairs.)

