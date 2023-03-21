Application window now open for new Advisory Board on Women in the Coast Guard

The Coast Guard is seeking advisors for a new board that will provide recommendations on matters relating to recruiting, retaining, advancing, and the wellbeing of women who serve in the Coast Guard.



