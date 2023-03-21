Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Application window now open for new Advisory Board on Women in the Coast Guard

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Photo by Jazz Shanti 

    U.S. Coast Guard Office of Diversity and Inclusion

    The Coast Guard is seeking advisors for a new board that will provide recommendations on matters relating to recruiting, retaining, advancing, and the wellbeing of women who serve in the Coast Guard.

    diversity
    Diversity and Inclusion

