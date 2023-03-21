Coalition partners validate ACE concepts at AASAB

Italian and American forces tow an Italian KC-767 to an adjacent section of the flight line in preparation for takeoff at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 18, 2023. Italy’s Task Force Air-Kuwait worked alongside the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing to validate various agile combat employment concepts. Joint ventures like this further enhance the support Italian forces are able to provide to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

