    Coalition partners validate ACE concepts at AASAB [Image 2 of 16]

    Coalition partners validate ACE concepts at AASAB

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Duwanse Ysumde, a 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, assists Italian forces in refueling an Italian KC-767 during a post-flight check at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 17, 2023. Italy’s Task Force Air-Kuwait worked alongside the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing to validate various agile combat employment concepts. Joint ventures like this further enhance the support Italian forces are able to provide to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 02:53
    Photo ID: 7700879
    VIRIN: 230317-F-DG885-1006
    Resolution: 5350x3560
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition partners validate ACE concepts at AASAB [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Italy
    ACE
    Italian military
    coalition partners
    KC-767
    agile combat employment

