Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler, Commanding General of 311th Signal Command Theater and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan DeHart visited Fort Magsaysay, 23 March 2023 where they met with Maj. Gen. Costello, 7th Infantry Division Commander and his staff. Brig. Gen. Meisler and the 311th team also spoke with 7ID's Signal Battalion Commander and visited the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (2IBCT) logistic support area where members of 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced (307th ESB-E) were working together with 2IBCT in providing command and control for exercise Salaknib 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.26.2023 01:49 Photo ID: 7700874 VIRIN: 230323-A-MN218-1001 Resolution: 3986x2657 Size: 1.61 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler visit to Fort Magsaysay, by CPT Stacey Lasay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.