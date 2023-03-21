Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador's Military Troops Successfully Complete Joint Cyber Training through CENTAM Guardian 2023 Exercise

    Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador's Military Troops Successfully Complete Joint Cyber Training through CENTAM Guardian 2023 Exercise

    GUATEMALA, GUATEMALA

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. carolina sierra 

    U.S. Army South

    Students from the joint Cyber training pose with their instructors holding the Arkansas flag on the last day of class before graduation. On March 20, 2023, during CENTAM Guardian 23 (CG23). CG23 is an annual Army-led combined, joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity, capabilities and interoperability with Central American partner nations.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.25.2023 21:08
    Photo ID: 7700682
    VIRIN: 230320-A-AT733-0014
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 227.27 KB
    Location: GUATEMALA, GT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador's Military Troops Successfully Complete Joint Cyber Training through CENTAM Guardian 2023 Exercise, by SSG carolina sierra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    ARSOUTH
    CG23
    CENTAM Guardian 23
    CENTAM Guardian USA
    Guatemala CENTAM Guardian 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT