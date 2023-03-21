USS Farragut Underway Ops

230322-N-WQ732-6030
PACIFIC OCEAN (March 22, 2023) – Quartermaster 1st Class Aima Adelan dons a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) in the pilothouse of Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99), March 22. USS Farragut is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Destroyer Squadron 40/Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South Mission by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Palmer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2023 14:14
|Photo ID:
|7700591
|VIRIN:
|230322-N-WQ732-6030
|Resolution:
|5247x3935
|Size:
|850.42 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
