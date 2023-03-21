USS Farragut Underway Ops

230322-N-WQ732-1015

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 22, 2023) – Ensign Thomas Mckinley, left, conducts training on the helm with Ensign Braiden Wirthwein, right, in the pilothouse of the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99), March 22. USS Farragut is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Destroyer Squadron 40/Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South Mission by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Palmer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.25.2023 [Image 5 of 5]