230324-N-EL850-5042 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 24, 2023) American Diversity Heritage Observance Committee members and Sailors, pose for a photo during a Women’s History Month celebration aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), March 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

