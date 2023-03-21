230324-N-EL850-5021 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 24, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Kayla Dames, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), sings during a Women’s History Month celebration aboard the ship, March 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

