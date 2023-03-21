230324-N-EH998-1195 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 24, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) fuel an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48), March 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.25.2023 13:45 Photo ID: 7700579 VIRIN: 230324-N-EH998-1195 Resolution: 5873x3915 Size: 863.19 KB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.