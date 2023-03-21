Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230324-N-EH998-1134 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 24, 2023) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48, performs a vertical replenishment drill with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), March 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.25.2023 13:45
    Photo ID: 7700577
    VIRIN: 230324-N-EH998-1134
    Resolution: 6264x4176
    Size: 957.72 KB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    US Navy
    Deployment
    CSG-10
    Nitze
    DDG94
    GHWBCSG

