    USS Milwaukee and HSC 28 Conduct a Vertical Replenishment [Image 2 of 2]

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    03.21.2023

    CARIBBEAN SEA (March 21, 2023) – Sailors conduct vertical replenishment operations with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5). USS Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Destroyer Squadron Four Zero/Commander, Task Force Four Five’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Hanna Westbrook/Released)

    Vertrep
    Caribbean Sea
    U.S. NAVY
    C4F
    USS Milwaukee

