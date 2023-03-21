Airmen assigned to the 139th Fire Emergency Services, Missouri Air National Guard, pose for a photo at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 25, 2023. The Airmen conducted training on a mock aircraft owned by the University of Missouri's Fire and Rescue Training Institute. Firefighters from the St. Joseph and Elwood fire departments also participated in the training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|03.25.2023
|03.25.2023 10:46
|7700517
|230325-Z-UP142-0021
|5693x3788
|1.7 MB
|SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
|0
|0
