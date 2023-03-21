Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    139th Fire Emergency Services

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 139th Fire Emergency Services, Missouri Air National Guard, pose for a photo at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 25, 2023. The Airmen conducted training on a mock aircraft owned by the University of Missouri's Fire and Rescue Training Institute. Firefighters from the St. Joseph and Elwood fire departments also participated in the training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    University of Missouri's Fire and Rescue Training Institute

