Women's Highlight - Staff Sgt. Calona

Staff Sgt. Norma Calona-Escobar, a medical advisor assigned to 3rd Squadron, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, poses for a photo, March 22, at Ft. Benning, Ga. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore



“Being a woman in the military has made me both physically and mentally strong. I am more resilient and that has helped me overcome many obstacles in my life. I was the first woman in my family to ever join the military, and that has inspired my younger cousins to want to join. I’m glad that I can be an inspiration for them.”

