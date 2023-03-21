Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Highlight - Staff Sgt. Calona

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Norma Calona-Escobar, a medical advisor assigned to 3rd Squadron, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, poses for a photo, March 22, at Ft. Benning, Ga. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore

    “Being a woman in the military has made me both physically and mentally strong. I am more resilient and that has helped me overcome many obstacles in my life. I was the first woman in my family to ever join the military, and that has inspired my younger cousins to want to join. I’m glad that I can be an inspiration for them.”

    TAGS

    advisor
    women
    SFAB
    WHM

