Staff Sgt. Norma Calona-Escobar, a medical advisor assigned to 3rd Squadron, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, poses for a photo, March 22, at Ft. Benning, Ga. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore
“Being a woman in the military has made me both physically and mentally strong. I am more resilient and that has helped me overcome many obstacles in my life. I was the first woman in my family to ever join the military, and that has inspired my younger cousins to want to join. I’m glad that I can be an inspiration for them.”
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2023 10:28
|Photo ID:
|7700514
|VIRIN:
|230322-A-JZ147-005
|Resolution:
|4754x3169
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's Highlight - Staff Sgt. Calona, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT