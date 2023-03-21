USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts General Quarters Drill

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 22, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Juanpaulo Capati, from Vallejo, California, makes an announcement on the shipboard pubic announcing system during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the South China Sea, March 22. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

