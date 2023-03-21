SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 22, 2023) – Ensign Derek Miller, from Galt, California, looks through a telescopic alidade during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the South China Sea, March 22. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2023 09:54
|Photo ID:
|7700476
|VIRIN:
|230322-N-UA460-0055
|Resolution:
|4101x3254
|Size:
|496.16 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT