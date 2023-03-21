Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Farragut Underway Ops [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Farragut Underway Ops

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.17.2023

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230317-N-WQ732-4152
    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 17, 2023) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Joshua Martinez fires an MK-38 25mm machine gun system from a remote operation control (ROC) in the pilot house of the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99), March 17. USS Farragut is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Destroyer Squadron 40/Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South Mission by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Palmer/Released)

