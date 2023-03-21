USS Farragut Underway Ops

230317-N-WQ732-1071

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 17, 2023) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Javier Molina, left, and Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Garrett Bryson inspect a valve during an engineering training drill aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG99), March 17. USS Farragut is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Destroyer Squadron 40/Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South Mission by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Palmer/Released)

