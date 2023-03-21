Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJROTC cadets tour USS Arlington [Image 6 of 6]

    NJROTC cadets tour USS Arlington

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    Cadets from the Columbia Central High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program pose for a photo aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) during a tour of the ship, March 24, 2023. Arlington is stationed at Naval Station Norfolk and is one of three ships in the U.S. Navy named after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    This work, NJROTC cadets tour USS Arlington [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

