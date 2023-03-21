U.S. Navy Chief Operations Specialist Andrew Hollabaugh, left, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), speaks with cadets from the Columbia Central High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program during a tour of the ship, March 24, 2023. Arlington is stationed at Naval Station Norfolk and is one of three ships in the U.S. Navy named after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.25.2023 09:22 Photo ID: 7700470 VIRIN: 230324-N-PC065-1072 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.89 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NJROTC cadets tour USS Arlington [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.