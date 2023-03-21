A Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps patch seen on the jacket of a Columbia Central High School NJROTC cadet during a tour of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), March 24, 2023. Arlington is stationed at Naval Station Norfolk and is one of three ships in the U.S. Navy named after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.25.2023 09:22 Photo ID: 7700469 VIRIN: 230324-N-PC065-1064 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.16 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NJROTC cadets tour USS Arlington [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.