Columbia Central High School student Gabby Booker, a Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet is promoted the petty officer 3rd class in front of fellow cadets during a tour of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), March 24, 2023. Arlington is stationed at Naval Station Norfolk and is one of three ships in the U.S. Navy named after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.25.2023 09:22 Photo ID: 7700466 VIRIN: 230324-N-PC065-1048 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.41 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NJROTC cadets tour USS Arlington [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.