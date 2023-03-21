YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 25, 2023) – An entertainer using a flyboard personal watercraft performs during the 27th annual Spring Festival celebration onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For the first time in four years, CFAY held the Spring Festival event to foster friendship between the local Japanese community and the U.S. Navy. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.25.2023 05:04 Photo ID: 7700371 VIRIN: 230325-N-NS063-1134 Resolution: 1500x1001 Size: 983.72 KB Location: YOKOSUAKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY Hosts Spring Festival for First Time in Four Years [Image 6 of 6], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.