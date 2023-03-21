YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 25, 2023) – A Japanese community member observes a vehicle at the Spring Fest Car Show onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during the 27th annual Spring Festival celebration. CFAY held the Spring Festival event for the first time in four years offering American and Japanese community members and guests the opportunity to enjoy the cherry blossoms and spring weather with family and friends. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Cole)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.25.2023 03:46 Photo ID: 7700348 VIRIN: 230325-N-PL960-1093 Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 3.61 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY Hosts Spring Festival for First Time in Four Years [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.