Anchorage Pulls Into Republic of Korea

BUSAN, KOREA (March 23, 2023) Sailors, and Marines assigned to 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), heave mooring lines to moor amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) into COMROKFLT Command base, Republic of Korea, March 23, 2023. Navy/Marine forces, like the Amphibious Ready Group/MEU team, sail to different regions of the world to assure allies, deter potential adversaries, and provide a persistent U.S. presence. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

