    Anchorage Pulls Into South Korea [Image 3 of 5]

    Anchorage Pulls Into South Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    BUSAN, KOREA (March 23, 2023) – Sailors, and Marines assigned to 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), observe as amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) into COMROKFLT Command base, Republic of Korea, March 23, 2023. Navy/Marine forces, like the Amphibious Ready Group/MEU team, sail to different regions of the world to assure allies, deter potential adversaries, and provide a persistent U.S. presence. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 23:15
    Photo ID: 7700140
    VIRIN: 230323-N-HX806-1037
    Resolution: 4843x3229
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchorage Pulls Into South Korea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

