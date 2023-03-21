Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchorage Pulls Into South Korea [Image 1 of 5]

    Anchorage Pulls Into South Korea

    KOREA STRAIT

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    KOREA STRAIT (March 23, 2023) – Quartermaster Seaman Alexander Rivera prepares to man a bearing taker watch station during sea and anchor detail aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), March 23, 2023. Navy/Marine forces, like the Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit team, sail to different regions of the world to assure allies, deter potential adversaries, and provide a persistent U.S. presence. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 23:15
    Location: KOREA STRAIT
