Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDCoE Femail Salute Battery [Image 5 of 5]

    MEDCoE Femail Salute Battery

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence practice firing 75mm Howitzer canons at Fort Sam Houston, Texas on March 24, 2023. The Salute Battery was composed of all female Soldiers, a first for Fort Sam Houston. A short video of the canons firing will be played at the upcoming retirement ceremony for Mr. J.M. Harmon III, SES to honor his years of service to the Nation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 16:55
    Photo ID: 7699796
    VIRIN: 230424-A-WK488-006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.78 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCoE Femail Salute Battery [Image 5 of 5], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MEDCoE Femail Salute Battery
    MEDCoE Femail Salute Battery
    MEDCoE Femail Salute Battery
    MEDCoE Femail Salute Battery
    MEDCoE Femail Salute Battery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT