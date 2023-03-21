MEDCoE Femail Salute Battery

Soldiers from the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence practice firing 75mm Howitzer canons at Fort Sam Houston, Texas on March 24, 2023. The Salute Battery was composed of all female Soldiers, a first for Fort Sam Houston. A short video of the canons firing will be played at the upcoming retirement ceremony for Mr. J.M. Harmon III, SES to honor his years of service to the Nation.

by Jose Rodriguez