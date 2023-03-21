Col. Whitney Jensen addresses the audience at the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Women's History Month observance. (U.S. Army photo by Denise Mosley)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 16:54
|Photo ID:
|7699777
|VIRIN:
|230322-A-UT386-930
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Whitney Jensen addresses the audience at the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Women's History Month observance., by Zachary Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Benning celebrates Women’s History Month
Women's History Month
LEAVE A COMMENT