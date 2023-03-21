Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.24.2023 16:54 Photo ID: 7699777 VIRIN: 230322-A-UT386-930 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.24 MB Location: GA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Col. Whitney Jensen addresses the audience at the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Women's History Month observance., by Zachary Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.