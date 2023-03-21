NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 1, 2023) The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) departs Naval Base Guam, March 1. Michigan is the second submarine of the Ohio-class of ballistic missile submarines and guided missile submarines, and the third U.S. ship to bear the name. Michigan is home-ported in Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.23.2023 22:47 Photo ID: 7698294 VIRIN: 230301-N-XP344-4006 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.81 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Michigan Departs Guam [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Victoria Kinney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.