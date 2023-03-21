APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 1, 2023) The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) departs Naval Base Guam, March 1. Michigan is the second submarine of the Ohio-class of ballistic missile submarines and guided missile submarines, and the third U.S. ship to bear the name. Michigan is home-ported in Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 22:47
|Photo ID:
|7698293
|VIRIN:
|230301-N-XP344-4008
|Resolution:
|6406x4168
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Michigan Departs Guam [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Victoria Kinney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
