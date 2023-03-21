Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Michigan Departs Guam [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Michigan Departs Guam

    GUAM

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Kinney 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 1, 2023) The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) departs Naval Base Guam, March 1. Michigan is the second submarine of the Ohio-class of ballistic missile submarines and guided missile submarines, and the third U.S. ship to bear the name. Michigan is home-ported in Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

