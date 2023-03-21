Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers revises Enbridge Line 5 EIS schedule to ensure thorough analysis

    ST. IGNACE, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, revises schedule following public scoping for Enbridge Line 5 Tunnel permit application review.

    TAGS

    NEPA
    Line 5 Tunnel
    Engridge Line 5
    permit review

