Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2023 10:38 Photo ID: 7696726 VIRIN: 220908-A-WR196-1170 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.66 MB Location: ST. IGNACE, MI, US Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Corps of Engineers revises Enbridge Line 5 EIS schedule to ensure thorough analysis, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.