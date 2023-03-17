Command your mindset at AASAB

Dr. Jannell MacAulay, a strategic health and human performance specialist, teaches Airmen how to command their mindset and better their mental health at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 20, 2023. Dr. MacAulay specializes in creating high-performing organizations that are more aware, authentic, and connected at work and at home. As one of the four pillars of comprehensive fitness, mental fitness is critical to Airmen’s overall health and is all the more important in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

