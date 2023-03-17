Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command your mindset at AASAB [Image 3 of 3]

    Command your mindset at AASAB

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Jannell MacAulay, a strategic health and human performance specialist, teaches Airmen how to command their mindset and better their mental health at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 20, 2023. Dr. MacAulay specializes in creating high-performing organizations that are more aware, authentic, and connected at work and at home. As one of the four pillars of comprehensive fitness, mental fitness is critical to Airmen’s overall health and is all the more important in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    This work, Command your mindset at AASAB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mental Health
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness
    Mental Fitness
    Four Pillars

