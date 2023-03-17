Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchorage Refueled at Sea [Image 5 of 6]

    Anchorage Refueled at Sea

    EAST CHINA SEA

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    EAST CHINA SEA (March 17, 2023) – Amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) breaks away from Henry J. Kaiser class underway replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) after a refueling-at-sea, March 17, 2023. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 08:50
    Photo ID: 7689992
    VIRIN: 230317-N-HX806-1348
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Anchorage Refueled at Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    USNS John Ericsson
    T-AO 194
    USS Anchorage
    LPD 23
    Refueling-at-sea

