    Red Cross Giving Day Graphic For AFN Naples Social Media [Image 2 of 2]

    Red Cross Giving Day Graphic For AFN Naples Social Media

    ITALY

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Graphic highlighting Red Cross giving day for AFN Naples Social Media. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 06:13
    Photo ID: 7689778
    VIRIN: 230315-N-NO067-060
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Cross Giving Day Graphic For AFN Naples Social Media [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Cross Giving Day Graphic For AFN Naples Social Media

    Social Media
    Red Cross
    Graphic
    Giving Day

