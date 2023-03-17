U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs with Royal Australian Navy Band

BRISBANE, Australia (March 18, 2023) – Musician 2nd Class Michael Bookman Jr., a member of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, performs outside of the Queensland Maritime Museum in Brisbane, Australia, March 18. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2023 Date Posted: 03.20.2023 05:53 Photo ID: 7689771 VIRIN: 230318-N-FO714-1242 Resolution: 5527x3723 Size: 970.55 KB Location: BRISBANE, AU