BRISBANE, Australia (March 18, 2023) – Musician 2nd Class Michael Bookman Jr., a member of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, performs outside of the Queensland Maritime Museum in Brisbane, Australia, March 18. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 05:53
|Photo ID:
|7689771
|VIRIN:
|230318-N-FO714-1242
|Resolution:
|5527x3723
|Size:
|970.55 KB
|Location:
|BRISBANE, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs with Royal Australian Navy Band [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
