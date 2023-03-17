Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs with Royal Australian Navy Band [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs with Royal Australian Navy Band

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    BRISBANE, Australia (March 18, 2023) – Musician 2nd Class Michael Bookman Jr., a member of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, performs outside of the Queensland Maritime Museum in Brisbane, Australia, March 18. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 05:53
    Photo ID: 7689771
    VIRIN: 230318-N-FO714-1242
    Resolution: 5527x3723
    Size: 970.55 KB
    Location: BRISBANE, AU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Australia
    USNavy
    U.S.7thFleet
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

