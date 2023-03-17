U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs with Royal Australian Navy Band

BRISBANE, Australia (March 18, 2023) – Members of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band and the Royal Australian Navy Band perform outside of the Queensland Maritime Museum in Brisbane, Australia, March 18. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

