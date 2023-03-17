BRISBANE, Australia (March 18, 2023) – Members of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band and the Royal Australian Navy Band perform outside of the Queensland Maritime Museum in Brisbane, Australia, March 18. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 05:53
|Photo ID:
|7689769
|VIRIN:
|230318-N-FO714-1024
|Resolution:
|6080x4176
|Size:
|1002.89 KB
|Location:
|BRISBANE, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs with Royal Australian Navy Band [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT