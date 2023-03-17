Anchorage Flight Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 13, 2023) – Cpl. Jack Cotter, an aviation ordnance technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, arms the rocket pod of an AH-1Z Viper aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) during flight operations, March 13, 2023. The ability to operate seamlessly and simultaneously on the sea, ashore, and in the air, represents the unique value of amphibious capability provided by the ARG/MEU team. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

