Flight Quarters Aboard Shiloh

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Warlords” of HSM-51, takes off from the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea, March 11. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

Date Taken: 03.11.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA