Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Quarters Aboard Shiloh [Image 6 of 6]

    Flight Quarters Aboard Shiloh

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Warlords” of HSM-51, takes off from the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea, March 11. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 03:40
    Photo ID: 7689676
    VIRIN: 230311-N-YA628-2278
    Resolution: 5698x3799
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Quarters Aboard Shiloh [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shiloh Flight Quarters
    Flight Quarters Aboard Shiloh
    Flight Quarters Aboard Shiloh
    Flight Quarters Aboard Shiloh
    Flight Quarters Aboard Shiloh
    Flight Quarters Aboard Shiloh

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    boatswain's mate
    bm
    fd
    fq

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT